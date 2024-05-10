Upcoming events in Rochester: Saturday, May 11

Local events Sat. May 11th

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Rochester has some fun events happening Saturday.

Rochester SCHEELS will be hosting their new family fun event: Grill Fest. This event will be free and will have a variety of grilling vendors like Blackstone, Big Green Egg, and more. Grill Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rochester SCHEELS, located in the Apache Mall.

Later that day, the Chateau Theatre will be hosting Circus on Ice. This show will combine ballet with traditional circus acts, all on ice. This is an all-ages event, and it will go from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Finally, Chicago Blues Hall of Fame artist Michael Charles will be playing a free concert at the Brother’s Bar & Grill from 7 to 10 p.m. Charles is an Australian-born blues artist whose career has spanned several decades, performing with other blues artists like Buddy Guy and Eddy Clearwater.