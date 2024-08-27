University of Minnesota students struggle with move-in day amid high temps

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The hottest day of the summer also happened to be move-in day for University of Minnesota students.

About 2300 first-year students moved in on Monday while also trying to keep cool as they moved their belongings into the dorms.

The university did its best to keep everyone cool, handing out water and keeping the air conditioned buildings open late Monday night.

With high emotions and temperatures, though, it made the moving conditions a little tougher.

“[The air is] very moist, kind of hard to breathe, like just kind of think,” said sophomore volunteer Jen Horne. “If you go outside, you’re just gonna sweat. It’s not gonna feel great.”

Another 2400 students are set to move in on Tuesday, hopefully with much cooler temps.