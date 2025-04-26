University of Minnesota Senate approves banding with Big Ten schools against Trump administration

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota’s Senate approved banding together with other Big Ten schools against the Trump administration.

The U of M’s Senate, consisting of more than 200 faculty, staff, and students, passed what is being called the Mutual Academic Defense Compact.

It aims to pool resources across all 18 Big Ten schools to protect against “government overreach and litigation.”

However, university administrators must approve the resolution as well.

The Washington Post has reported that six other Big Ten schools have also signed the resolution so far.