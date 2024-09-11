University of Minnesota researcher behind developing the Honeycrisp Apple is retiring

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the researchers behind developing the acclaimed Honeycrisp Apple is retiring from the University of Minnesota.

Professor Jim Luby spent more than four decades at the forefront of the U.S.’s cold weather fruit breeding program.

Luby is credited with helping breed the Sweet Tango, Zestar, and other apple varieties since starting at the school’s Horticulture Research Center in 1982.