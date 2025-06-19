University of Minnesota leaders approve budget cuts and tuition hike

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — University of Minnesota leaders passed a budget proposal that includes a tuition hike, and the school hopes to slash spending.

These tuition hikes will impact students at every campus and for students at UMR, it’s a 6.5% spike.

For grad students, it’s a hike across the board at 6.5% for residents and 7.5% for out-of-state students.

“We can all agree there are no easy choices this year. As I stated last week, higher education is facing unprecedented challenges. The University of Minnesota is not immune, so we have to make difficult decisions,” said U of M President Rebecca Cunningham.

The tuition hike is accompanied by a 7% slash to academic spending. University leaders are calling the financial landscape right now “stark and uncertain” and added the university could face up to a 30% reduction in federal funding and a 3.5% drop in state funding when adjusted for inflation.

“Nobody is going to be happy with this budget. That’s part of being an elected official. That’s what we have to do, but it is our job and obligation to deliver a budget that’s balanced and as fair as possible,” said Doug Huebsch of the U of M Board of Regents.

President Cunningham did say low income students will not be impacted due to other programs already in place.