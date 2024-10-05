University of Iowa sees success in Risk Management and Insurance Program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Iowa is seeing success in its new Risk Management and Insurance Program.

Classes in insurance have been offered for years, but students were only able to get a certificate in the subject, not a degree. That is, until now.

The new program comes at a time when some Iowans are starting to see insurance companies pulling out of the state. Five companies left Iowa last year due to losing billions from storm damage.