University of Iowa receives $10 million grant to fight ovarian cancer

(ABC 6 News) — The fight to end ovarian cancer is ramping up thanks to a gift to some University of Iowa researchers.

The $10 million grant awarded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health will help develop a treatment to essentially make your cells fight the disease.

The hope is to get the treatment on pharmacy shelves, something the lead doctors say could happen in the next seven years.