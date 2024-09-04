University of Iowa launches new major

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, mental health services are limited, but a new major at the University of Iowa is hoping to change that.

The Counseling and Behavioral Health Sciences major will give students the opportunity to do hands-on counseling work in a variety of specialties.

Students won’t come out of the program as licensed therapists, but it is intended to be the first step towards a career.

However, the impact it will have on the state’s need remains unknown.