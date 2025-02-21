UnitedHealth shares dive amid federal fraud investigation

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — UnitedHealth shares took a tumble on Friday after the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly is taking a closer look into the company’s Medicare billing process.

The Wall Street Journal claimed federal officials launched a civil fraud investigation into how the company’s record diagnoses led to extra payments for its Medicare Advantage plans.

Those are privately run versions of the government’s Medicare coverage program, mostly for people ages 65 and older.

The paper, citing anonymous sources, states the probe focused on recent billing practices.

UnitedHealth did not comment on the report.