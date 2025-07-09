United Way of Southeast Minnesota begins Running Start for School program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For many, buying new school supplies is something families dread every year. But now, a new program is taking the weight off of some parents’ shoulders.

It’s called the Running Start for School program, and it uses donations to provide free school supplies for more than 3000 local kids this fall.

Spearheaded by the United Way of Southeast Minnesota, it is getting kids from 52 different schools free new backpacks full of school supplies.

It covers Dodge, Fillmore, Olmsted, and Winona counties.

“When we know that one out of three families in our community is experiencing a struggle to make ends meet and make those basic needs, this is just part of it,” said Sonja Sommerfeldt of United Way.

The program saw a 7% spike in new requests for supplies this year.

“We know that education is a huge piece of the success of our future generations, and so getting to be a part of helping those kids get what they need for the school year is very impactful, and something that we like to do,” said Malea Lohmeyer of Rochester Motor Cars.

If you want to help, you can find more information by clicking here.