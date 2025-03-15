United Way of Olmsted County to host centennial gala

(ABC 6 News) – The United Way of Olmsted County is celebrating 100 years of operation with a gala in downtown Rochester on Saturday.

This one-night event will commemorate a century of United Way’s local impact.

Over the past 100 years, United Way has invested more than $150 million to strengthen

the community, from serving as a funding source for local nonprofits to offering

free resources for those in need.

The gala will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at J. Powers at the Hilton in downtown Rochester.

The evening will include a cocktail hour, seated dinner, auctions, a historical display

showcasing United Way’s legacy, live music and more.

In celebration of United Way’s founding in 1925, the event will embrace a Roaring Twenties theme.

Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in their best 1920s glamour for a night of vintage elegance.

Guests can also choose to dress in formal or cocktail attire.

Proceeds from the Centennial Gala will support United Way’s mission to improve lives in the community as well as the expansion into Dodge, Fillmore and Winona Counties.

This event marks the beginning of the next chapter in United Way’s commitment to the region.

The Centennial Gala’s Presenting Sponsor is Mayo Clinic, a long-time United Way partner and collaborator.

“We are committed to supporting community efforts that address identified community health needs, contribute to community vibrancy, and advance our shared values of equity and inclusion, collaboration, and stewardship,” stated Mayo Clinic when sharing its commitment to funding United Way initiatives.