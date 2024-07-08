United Way of Olmsted County approves $1.1 million grant

United Way of Olmsted County approves $1.1 million in funding.

(ABC 6 News) — The United Way of Olmsted County is celebrating the approval of a $1.1 million grant.

The grant will go towards educational, health, and financial stability efforts in the area.

A few of the 48 programs it funds includes a food shelf and home delivery at Channel One Senior Nutrition, Family Service Rochester, and an eviction prevention program with legal assistance from Olmsted County.