United Way of North Central Iowa announces Rise and Shine Relay event in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — United Way of North Central Iowa has announced its upcoming Rise and Shine Relay.

The relay is a fast-paced, five person team trike race designed to bring the community together in support of United Way’s annual campaign and local impact programs.

The event will take place on May 2 at the Mason City High School Fieldhouse and begins at 8:30 a.m.

The relay will feature teams of five racing adult tricycles in a relay-style competition.

“The Rise and Shine Relay is all about bringing people together to celebrate the power of teamwork and community giving,” said Jen Arends, CEO of United Way of North Central Iowa, via a press release. “Funds raised will directly support vital programs in education, financial stability, and health for individuals and families in our region.”

