United Way of Mower County to host a bingo night

(ABC 6 News) — United Way of Mower County is hosting a bingo night to support its backpack program.

The program gives children a backpack filled with food to bring back on weekends and holiday breaks during the school year.

The bingo night will take place on August 16th at the Austin Country Club. It will start at 6 PM and provide bingo, appetizers, a silent auction, and a cash bar.