Union president says Boeing strike is looking more likely

(ABC 6 News) — The union president representing more than 30,000 Boeing workers says a strike is looking more likely.

The union workers are set to start voting on Thursday over a tentative contract agreement with Boeing. It would give workers 25% raises over four years.

However, the union president says he expects workers to vote down the contract and instead vote in favor of starting a strike this Friday.

If approved, the strike would shut down production and leave Boeing with no jets to deliver to the airlines that ordered them.