Unemployment went up in Iowa and Minnesota during April

(ABC 6 News) — Last month the unemployment rate went up in Minnesota as the Department of Employment and Economic Development reported that the state lost 1300 jobs in April.

DEED says while more than 3000 people joined the labor force, the unemployment rate went up slightly to 3.2% compared to 4.2% nationally.

Officials say over the past year Minnesota has added more than 35,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Iowa’s unemployment rate also went up by 0.1% in April, bringing the overall rate to 3.5%.

That means 2000 more Iowans are now looking for work compared to March. Iowa’s workforce developments report also shows the workforce grew by 5000, and state added 5200 jobs.

This comes as Winnebago Industries just announced layoffs this week.