Unemployment rate holds steady in Iowa despite job cuts

(ABC 6 News) — The State of Iowa is maintaining its unemployment rate despite layoffs in the manufacturing sector.

The unemployment rate is at 2.9% — the same as August and down from 3.1% a year ago. It is also well below the U.S. rate of 4.1% from last month.

This comes despite Iowa losing 4800 jobs in areas of education, health services, and manufacturing.