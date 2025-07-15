Rochester’s Gabe Madsen scores 22 for the Warriors in Summer League action

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester’s own Gabe Madsen put on a highlight reel Sunday night as the Mayo High School alum pursues a playing gig in the NBA.

Madsen shined on Sunday for the Golden State Warriors, dropping a team-high 22 points in summer league action. The former Spartan also had six three-pointers, plus a rebound, an assist and two steals; his entire performance coming off the bench.

Madsen and the Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies next on Tuesday in Las Vegas.