Local lawmakers respond to passage of “big, beautiful bill”

(ABC 6 News) — After the U.S. House passed the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” on Thursday, local lawmakers are speaking out as it heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.

Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad praised the bill’s passage saying:

“This Republican majority was sent to Congress to change the failed policies of the last four years and move our country forward with policies that cut taxes, secure our borders, restore energy independence, and deliver peace through strength. The bill we voted on today secures those wins for southern Minnesotans and for the American people.



“Importantly, this bill delivers meaningful and permanent tax relief for families and small businesses across the First District while also making government more accountable to taxpayers through much-needed checks on Washington’s waste, fraud, and abuse. I was proud to vote to get this done for the American people, ushering in the economic growth that puts American families first.”





Meanwhile, Iowa’s Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart had a message for Republicans, saying:

“You were told by rural hospital leaders they will have to close. You were told by workers it’s a job killer. You were told by doctors and nurses it will raise costs and by families it will increase their electricity bills. You didn’t listen. You gave away tax breaks to your wealthy donors and racked up more debt for our kids. You went back on your promises. You betrayed your constituents. Now, you deserve to lose your job.”

It’s President Trump’s first legislative win, and he will celebrate Thursday night in Des Moines. It will be Trump’s first visit to the Hawkeye State since getting back in the White House.

He is scheduled to speak at 7:30 p.m.