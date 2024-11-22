Ukraine says Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile

(ABC 6 News) — Making international headlines on Thursday, Ukraine is reporting that the Russian military has used an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Those missiles, known as ICBMs, are primarily designed for nuclear weapons delivery.

Ukrainian officials say they are “95% sure” it was an ICBM, but they are still assessing missile parts on the ground to confirm.

Two U.S. officials describe it as an intermediate range ballistic missile.

“The definition of an ICBM means it can travel over 3,500 miles. The fact that it’s something we have never seen before *is very problematic,” said Mick Mulroy, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East.

This comes after American ballistic missiles were fired into Russia, forcing a temporary closure of the U.S. embassy in Ukraine.

A Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment on the missile.