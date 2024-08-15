UHD backs out of healthcare expansion in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, ABC 6 News received word from United Hospital District that the organization would not be expanding into Albert Lea.

This comes after the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition announced in February that two new healthcare providers would be coming to Albert Lea, with UHD being one of them.

A UHD representative gave ABC 6 News the following statement regarding the situation:

With the current healthcare climate in Albert Lea being what it is, we have decided not to move forward with a potential expansion. The UHD Wells Clinic will remain our closest facility to that service area.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide updates as they become available.