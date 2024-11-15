UFO hearing on Capitol Hill

(ABC 6 News) — New questions are being asked regarding whether the government is covering up evidence of UFOs.

On Thursday, lawmakers called for more transparency around UAPs or “unidentified anomalous phenomena,” the term the government now uses instead of UFO.

Luis Elizondo, who headed a Pentagon program investigating UAPs is doubling down on his claims that the Pentagon has been hiding knowledge of alien activity for decades.

The hearing lacked any direct evidence with witnesses, who have said they will only speak about certain subjects behind closed doors.

One congresswoman says the result of the hearing could open the door to more hearings in the future.