U.S. Supreme Court upholds state laws banning gender-affirming care for minors; locals respond

People at the Albert Lea Pride Festival react to a recent Supreme Court ruling upholding a gender-affirming care ban in Tennessee.

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Tennessee law banning certain gender affirming care treatments for minors.

It marks the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on an anti-trans state law.

The court ruled 6-3, with the court’s three liberal justices dissenting.

Chief Justice John Roberts writing in the opinion that the court’s majority found the Tennessee law didn’t violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Roberts continued saying the court would leave “questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.”

Meanwhile, in Albert Lea people enjoyed the hot weather, food and company as they celebrated Pride month at the city’s annual Pride festival Saturday.

ABC 6 asked some attendees how they felt about the Supreme Court’s decision, one saying it may create a feeling of hopelessness for kids questioning their gender identity.

“It causes a lot of mental health issues,” said Noah Anderson. “It can be linked to a lot of mental health issues and it can really decrease the quality of life.”

An organizer for the event also told ABC 6 it’s this kind of decision that shows why Pride events are so important – by giving people a sense of community who may not otherwise have one.