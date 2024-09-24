U.S. sends more troops to Lebanon as Middle East tensions grow

(ABC 6 News) — Fears of a wider war cross the Middle East are rising alongside the death toll in Lebanon.

Israeli strikes against Hezbollah continue with more than 500 people in Lebanon dead and 1800 more hurt.

Now, Hezbollah is firing rockets back across northern Israel declaring an “open-ended battle.”

The U.S. is sending more American troops to an area where 40,000 currently reside. The State Department is warning Americans living in Lebanon to get out of the country.