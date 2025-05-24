Senator Klobuchar talks tariffs and trade with Canadian Prime Minister

(ABC 6 News) — As uncertainty continues surrounding the future of President Trump’s tariffs, a group of U.S. lawmakers, including Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, spent Friday talking trade with Canada.

Amy Klobuchar was one of five U.S. Senators meeting with recently elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian officials on May 23rd. It’s the first bipartisan delegation to visit a Canadian Prime Minister in Canada in five years.

The hour-long discussion focused on everything from tourism to energy policy between the long time North American allies.

ABC 6 News talked to Senator Klobuchar after the meeting, who says the election of Carney could be an opportunity to turn relations around.

“They just feel like some of the rhetoric and other things have been really hurtful, and they value the friendship of America. So, we’re in here for a reset, we’re not going to fix everything in one day.” Klobuchar said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there was roughly $22 billion in trade between Canada and the State of Minnesota in 2024.

Earlier this week, Klobuchar, Senator Kevin Cramer, and Senator Tim Kaine introduced a bipartisan resolution recognizing the U.S. and Canada’s shared interests in energy, the economy, and national security.