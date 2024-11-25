U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra releases statement as national debt eclipses $36 trillion

(ABC 6 News) — As of Monday, the U.S. national debt has officially surpassed $36 trillion.

With the debt officially surpassing another record, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement:

“Roughly 4 months after our national debt topped $35 trillion, we just surpassed another record — $36 trillion in debt. Our rapid accumulation of debt threatens our economic security, emboldens our adversaries like China, and jeopardizes our status as the world’s reserve currency,” said Rep. Feenstra via a press release. “We need to end reckless government spending and balance our federal budget to reduce our debt and get our fiscal house in order. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us to deliver solutions to our dire financial position.”