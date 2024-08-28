U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad discusses economic policy and previous work at “Eggs and Issues” event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – As part of its long-standing “Eggs and Issues” series, the Rochester Area of Commerce had U.S. Congressman Brad Finstad and John Kirchner from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce speak on issues important to businesses and the future of economic policy.

With the election getting closer every day, the issues that define the race become bigger and bigger – none moreso than the economy and how businesses will fair regardless of the outcome.

Touching on ideas like bipartisanship, tackling the national debt, and restoring the country’s status as an agricultural and energy powerhouse, Congressman Finstad laid out the work he’s done over the last couple years on Capitol Hill.

He says these things are critical to easing the economic burden of Americans.

“I’ve heard over and over conversations about the cost for a loaf of bread or eggs and the family pocketbook issues that are becoming tougher and tougher to balance the checkbook at the end of the month,” said Finstad.

Another voice at the forum, John Kirchner, Vice President of the Midwest Region of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, spoke on the different futures ahead after November’s election depending on who comes out victorious.

Kirchner also presented a variety of policies the Chamber wants to get passed geared toward growing the economy.

“From tax policy to workforce to immigration to AI to trade, there’s a litany of issues,” said Kirchner. “So it’s important for me to have a good conversation with Congressman Finstad to really start talking about what those issues are because we don’t have to get one or two of them right, we have to get them all right.”

Finstad will be seeking re-election this November as he goes up against DFL candidate Rachel Bohman for the First Congressional District of Minnesota.