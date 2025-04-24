U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold town hall in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson of Iowa will hold a town hall in Mason City on Thursday morning, April 24, to hear from the community.

Hinson will join the Cerro Gordo County GOP for a forum at North Iowa Area Community College. The event starts at 9 a.m. and is open for the public to attend.

She has served in Iowa’s first and second congressional districts since 2021, and plans to run for reelection in 2026.

ABC 6 News will be at the event on Thursday morning, and will have more later in the day.