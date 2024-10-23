U.S. officials confirm evidence of North Korean troops in Russia

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. officials confirmed that there is evidence of North Korean troops in Russia. According to Ukrainian officials, the troops set foot in Russia earlier on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed the U.S. has seen evidence of those troop movements as well.

North Korea has denied the reports of its forces being active in Russia or Ukraine.