U.S.-Israeli soldier confirmed dead as Hamas releases video of another hostage

(ABC 6 News) — In the Middle East, an American-Israeli soldier believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas has been confirmed dead.

The Israel Defense Forces said 21-year-old Omer Neutra was killed in the October 7 attacks while serving in the IDF as a tank commander.

This news comes after Hamas released video of another American-Israeli hostage, 20-year-old Edan Alexander, being held hostage in Gaza.

In the video, he is seen calling on people to pressure Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump to negotiate a hostage deal.

The National Security Advisor says the White House has been continuously working on a hostage and ceasefire deal.