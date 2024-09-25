U.S. House passes Campus Hazing Act

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a unanimous decision from the House of Representatives overnight to pass a bill creating the first ever federal anti-hazing law.

The law requires colleges and universities participating in federal student aid programs to report all hazing incidents. Those would then be required to be released annually in security reports.

Both the Piazza and Groover families lost sons in separate hazing incidents while pledging to fraternities in 2017. Since then, these parents have fought to stop hazing on college campuses.