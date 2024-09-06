U.S. hiring picked up in August

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — According the Labor Report’s August job report, more than 142,000 jobs were added last month across the nation.

This comes while the U.S. unemployment rate went down to 4.2%.

Based on this latest jobs report, the Federal Reserve remains on track to cut interest rates during its upcoming September 18th meeting.