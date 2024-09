(ABC 6 News) — According to the latest reports, America’s employers posted fewer job openings in July than they had during June.

The latest report also signaled that hiring could cool even further in the months ahead. In July, there were only 7.7 million job openings, down from 7.9 million in June.

Layoffs were also up 200,000 from June to July.

On a positive note, total hiring rose last month to 5.5 million.