U.S. Department of Homeland Security calls Gov. Tim Walz’s comparison of ICE to the Gestapo “sickening”

(ABC 6 News) — Over the weekend, Governor Tim Walz gave a speech during the commencement ceremony at the University of Minnesota Law School.

In that speech, Walz compared ICE to a “modern-day Gestapo.”

“Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets. They’re in unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons, no chance to mount a defense, not even a chance to kiss a loved one goodbye, just grabbed up by masked agents, shoved into those vans and disappeared. To be clear, there’s no way for us to know whether they were actually criminals or not because they refused to give them a trial,” Walz said during the speech.

Now on Tuesday, the DHS responded, calling “sickening.”

“Governor Walz’s comments comparing ICE agents to the Gestapo is sickening. ICE agents put their lives and safety on the line to arrest criminal illegal aliens let into our country,” a post on X from the DHS’ page read.

The post continued by listing a number of illegal immigrants who had been recently detained by the agency in Minnesota. That post can be found here.