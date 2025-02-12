U.S. Department of Education launches Title IX investigation into MSHSL

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced an investigation into the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).

This comes after MSHSL said earlier this month that they will allow transgender student athletes to play sports that match their gender identity despite President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender student athletes from women’s sports.

An investigation has also been launched into the California Interscholastic Federation after it also publicly announced transgender students will be allowed to play sports that match their gender identity.

“The Minnesota State High School League and the California Interscholastic Federation are free to engage in all the meaningless virtue-signaling that they want, but at the end of the day they must abide by federal law,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor via a press release.