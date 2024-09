(ABC 6 News) — TikTok took on the U.S. Government in court on Monday as the Department of Justice calls the app a “national threat.”

The high stakes hearing comes less than five months after President Biden signed a bipartisan bill into law issuing an ultimatum: sell the app to a non-Chinese owner by January or be banned.

In response, TikTok filed a lawsuit arguing the ban is unconstitutional and violates Americans’ right to free speech.