U.S. Attorney General issues warning for Minnesota regarding transgender athletes

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has issued a warning for the State of Minnesota.

Bondi says she sent a letter to Minnesota AG Keith Ellison demanding the state comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transgender women from girls’ and women’s sports.

On Wednesday, Ellison responded saying in part, “It’s morally wrong to persecute a small minority group, transgender youth, with the full weight of the U.S. Department of Justice… I do not believe the best use of the Department of Justice’s limited resources is to sue Minnesota over this.”

Ellison has previously argued that Trump’s order violates Minnesota law.