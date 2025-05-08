U.S. and China to have economic talks as Federal Reserve decides not to change interest rates

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Federal Reserve is not changing interest rates saying “uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further.”

The decision comes as the latest numbers on the economy are mixed. Last month’s jobs report was better than expected, but the country’s GDP shrank for the first time in years.

Much of the economic uncertainty surrounds Trump’s tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says trade talks with China will start on Saturday.

China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs says they are “open” to dialogue, but it “should be based on equality, respect, and reciprocity.”