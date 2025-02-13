U of M researchers launch vaccine trial for fighting childhood brain cancer

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new vaccine is being tested in the battle against childhood brain cancer.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota are teaming up with Children’s Minnesota to launch a trial in the hopes of fighting diffuse midline glioma, which is a disease with a cure rate of less than 1%.

The U of M lab is using a drug called CD-200-ARL which stimulates the immune system to attack brain tumors and has a synthetic peptide to counteract the cancer’s response.

It is the only place in the world using this specific drug.