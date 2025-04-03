U of M president visits Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham visited the Rochester campus on Thursday morning.

Cunningham shared how the university plans to address the critical healthcare and healthcare workforce challenges facing the state at the federal level.

The visit also offered time for Cunningham to hear from UMR’s students about how they are doing and what can be done better.

“I’m always excited to be here and just listen to the students. The student enviorate me. I get to hear, how they’re lives are being changed, what we can do, what we can do better,” Cunningham said.

As of now, Cunningham says the university is still working with federal agencies to match what they want in terms of funding, and she expects more strains on the budget as a result.