Tyler Hubbard to perform at Surf Ballroom

(ABC 6 News) — Tyler Hubbard, one half of the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, will be performing at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

Hubbard will perform on Thursday, June 26 with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door and can be purchased here or by calling 641-357-6151.

Hubbard has amassed more than 1.8 billion streams to date as a solo artist, and his debut album, titled “Tyler Hubbard,” was released in January 2023.