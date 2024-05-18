Two vehicles crash on Highway 14

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon in Winona County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 12:52 p.m.

The crash report states a 16-year-old female was driving northbound on Rupprechts Road, when the vehicle collided in the intersection of Hwy 14 with a 26-year-old woman from Winona traveling westbound.

MSP says the incident resulted in injuries, but have not yet released further details. The names of the drivers have also not yet been released.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Police and Lewiston Ambulance assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story.