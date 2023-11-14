Two vehicle crash sends one to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – At around 10:23 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2023, two vehicles collided on Highway 56 near Ashland Township, sending one driver to the hospital.

According to state police, Scott Wayne Gilbertson of Dexter, 58, slowed for a stopped vehicle on the right shoulder when Teagan Raye Ann Sutter, 19, collided with the rear of Gilbertson’s vehicle.

Department of Public Safety reported, only Sutter sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to St. Marys Hospital.

According to the report, Dodge Center Ambulance assisted on scene.

Both drivers wore their seatbelts.

Officials called the road conditions “dry.”