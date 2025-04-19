Two UNI international students have visas flagged

(ABC 6 News) — The federal government has flagged two more international college students’ visas, this time at the University of Iowa.

The college says although their status has been flagged, it is unclear what that means for their visas, and if they will be revoked.

It comes after five students at the University of Iowa and several others across Minnesota, including one from Riverland Community College, lost their visas.

