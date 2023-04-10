Two taken to hospital after alleged overdose

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said two men, ages 23 and 34, were taken to St. Marys Hospital Friday night after a probable overdose.

Capt. Casey Moilanen with the RPD said the two men were found unconscious in the 700 block of Woodhaven Court NE by a mutual friend who called 9-1-1.

When police arrived on scene, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and fire had already arrived and were administerring first aid.

One allegedly regained consciousness and admitted to first responders that they had used drugs.

According to Moilanen, the two men are alive but their full condition was unknown Monday.