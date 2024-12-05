Two students injured in California school shooting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A small grammar school in northern California was the target of a school shooter on Wednesday.

It all started around 1 p.m. when police rushed to the small school of only 35 students, putting the building on lockdown.

Two students were shot with one of them being airlifted to a hospital. Their condition remains unknown as of Wednesday night.

Other children were taken to a nearby church to reunite with their families.

The unidentified suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, does not appear to have any connection to the school.