Two sentenced to probation in child pornography cases

(ABC 6 News) – Two men arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in January were sentenced to 5 years’ probation in exchange to pleading guilty to one count each.

Scott Collett, 59, and Morgan Young, 60, will each be on supervised probation in Olmsted County until Oct. 4, 2028.

The terms of their probations include completing sex offender treatment, avoiding contact with juveniles or vulnerable adults, and registering as predatory offenders.

Each was also sentenced to 34 hours of community service, to be completed in the next year.

The third arrestee in January’s child porn bust pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years’ probation in September.

