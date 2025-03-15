Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity accepts donations for ReStore

(ABC 6 News) – The Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is giving local residents a way to get rid of things they don’t need, that can still be used by someone else.

On Saturday, donations of furniture, appliances, tools, and more were dropped off from noon to 1 p.m. at the nonprofit’s ReStore.

The ReStore offers people in need a way to buy household items at a low cost. It also lets people get rid of old household items in a way that makes sure they stay out of landfills, and can benefit the community.

Acceptable donations can be dropped off at the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity ReStore from Tuesday to Saturday each week.