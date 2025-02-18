Two people hurt after fire at Central Towers in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Two people were hurt early Monday morning after an apartment fire at Central Towers in northwest Rochester.

According the Rochester Fire Department, it responded to a fire alarm at Central Towers at around 6:47 a.m. on Monday. Crews encountered thick smoke on the fourth floor where the burning apartment was.

After extinguishing a smoldering fire, RFD performed a search of the apartment. Two civilians were treated and taken to the hospital.

Some furniture and other content in the apartment were destroyed, but the fire did not cause any structural damage to the apartment itself.