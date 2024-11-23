Two people arrested after pursuit, crashes involving OCSO vehicles in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — A male and female were arrested on Friday in Rochester following a crash involving an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office squad car on Hwy 52 at 55th Street around 12:30 p.m.

According to Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, OCSO was alerted to individuals carrying arrest warrants in the Twin Cities with leads that they were in Rochester. Deputies located the vehicle, a silver Chevy Tahoe, but when they approached to make an arrest, the individuals took off in the vehicle and hit an OCSO squad car.

OCSO then began a pursuit of the Tahoe, but because it was driving on the wrong side of the road and swerving around cars, they backed off for fears of public safety.

Eventually, the Tahoe headed towards the Hwy 52 off ramp at 55th St NW where it crashed into another OCSO squad car as well as a civilian car before driving into the ditch and getting stuck.

OCSO arrested both people, and they were taken to the hospital for evaluation where they remain as of Friday evening, according to Sheriff Torgerson.

Once cleared, they will be held in Olmsted County Jail.

RPD also assisted in the arrest.